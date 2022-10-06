Jordan Davis’ Chart-Topping Success Celebrated At MCA Nashville Gathering

(L-R): Jordan Davis, Mike Dungan (chairman & CEO, UMG Nashville), Luke Bryan, Cindy Mabe (president, UMG Nashville). Photo: Larry McCormack

MCA Nashville’s Jordan Davis gathered with industry, family, and friends on Monday (October 3) at Tailgate Brewery in Nashville to celebrate two No.1 country hits, “Buy Dirt” (with Luke Bryan) and “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot.”

Buy Dirt

Davis was presented with a plaque, alongside Bryan and co-writers, brothers Matt and Josh Jenkins and Davis’ brother Jacob, for “Buy Dirt.” The song is certified double platinum, with 680 million streams to date and nominations at the upcoming 56th Annual CMA Awards for both Single of the Year and Song of the Year. It was recently named the NSAI Song of the Year by the Nashville Songwriters Association.

Davis was also honored for the success of “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot” with the song’s co-writer Lonnie Fowler. That followed his first No.1 on Hot Country Songs in 2017 with “Singles You Up” and its No.2 follow-up “Take It From Me,” all three songs coming from his gold-certified debut album of 2018, Home State.

Jordan Davis - Slow Dance In A Parking Lot (Official Music Video)

The Shreveport, Louisiana native recently played back-to-back sold out nights headlining Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. His current single “What My World Spins Around” climbs 20-18 on this week’s Country Airplay chart, with close to 100 million streams and performances of the song on NBC’s Today and ACM Honors. Davis’ total career streams to date total more than 3.7 billion.

Following the release of the fan favorite “Next Thing You Know,” he recently shared his latest preview of his forthcoming second album in “Midnight Crisis,” featuring Danielle Bradbery. Davis co-wrote the song with its producer, Paul DiGiovanni, and with Derrick Southerland.

He’s now guesting on Luke Combs’ Middle of Somewhere Tour, which arrives at the North Charleston Coliseum on October 14. Before that, Davis is at the Full Strum Music Festival on Saturday (8) with special guests Lexi James & Wildheart. Early next year, he’ll join Thomas Rhett for the international leg of Rhett’s Bring the Bar To You Tour.

