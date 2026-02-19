Juanes Announces 2026 World Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Juanes has mapped out his 2026 world tour. The Latin music icon has announced 50 global dates, with the North American leg kicking off on September 3 in Orlando, FL. The trek will hit cities like Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, Boston, and Houston before wrapping on October 22 in San Diego, CA.

Along with his classic hits, Juanes will debut new songs from his upcoming eleventh album, JuanesTeban. Each show will feature a distinctive visual presentation that explores the album’s concept of introspective duality.

Juanes recently made headline appearances at festivals in Puerto Rico and Colombia, and will soon perform at Viña Del Mar and Vive Latino festivals on February 25 and March 14, respectively. Following his stand-alone show in Madrid on March 1, the Juanes World Tour 2026 will have additional shows in Mexico (Guadalajara, Monterrey & San Luis Potosí), a festival visit to Costa Rica, a return to Europe, the 29-show run across North America, and a homecoming show in Bogota on November 20.

Juanes - Una Noche Contigo (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

The Citi presale begins on February 19 at 10 AM local time, with additional presales running throughout the day ahead of the general onsale set for February 20 at 10 AM local time on the artist’s official website.

The tour announcement coincides with Juanes receiving the Premio Lo Nuestro Lifetime Achievement Award during Univision’s annual music award show on February 19. The artist has two additional Premio Lo Nuestro nominations this year for Male Pop Artist of the Year & Pop/Rock Song of the Year for “Una Noche Contigo.”

Last year, Juanes shared two singles from his upcoming JuanesTeban album: the romantic serenade “Una Noche Contigo” (“One Night With You”) and the breezy “Cuando Estamos Tú Y Yo” (When It’s You and Me). JuanesTeban follows 2023’s Vida Cotidiana (Everyday Life), which earned a Latin Grammy for Best Pop/Rock Album and a Grammy for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album.

A 29-time Grammy and Latin Grammy winner with more than 15 million career records sold worldwide, Juanes is one of the most commercially-successful Latin music artists of all time.

Shop Juanes’ music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.