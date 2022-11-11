Julia Michaels Shares ‘A Piece Of My Heart’ With ‘Sorry To Me Too’

Julia Michaels – Photo: Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb

Julia Michaels has shared “a piece of my heart” with her new single, the long-awaited track “Sorry To Me Too.”

The song is the star’s first solo release of the year, following her 2021 single “Only One.”

Michaels announced the single last month, telling fans on Instagram: “I thought right before my birthday felt like a good time to share a piece of my heart with y’all. thank you to everyone that’s already shared snippets of it and made videos. You’ve asked me everyday when it’s coming and now you know. Can. Not. Wait.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now out, “Sorry To Me Too” finds the star lamenting “for ever believing you and putting my trust in” a former partner. “Baby I’m sorry to me, to me too,” she sings on the gently distorted chorus, later adding: “You were like God/I was so anointed when I fell for you/And now I’m like god/I’m having so much trouble getting over you.”

Julia Michaels - Sorry To Me Too (Official Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Michaels released her highly-anticipated debut album, Not In Chronological Order, last year via Republic Records. “I’ve never been more vulnerable or as happy as I was putting this album together,” she said in a statement at the time.

“On many of these songs, I’m speaking from a new perspective on love that is so much healthier and happier than I’ve experienced in the past. I’m excited to share a new side of me and hope fans love it as much as I do!”

Outside of her own music, the star has recently contributed her songwriting prowess to the likes of Marcus Mumford, Ellie Goulding, John Legend, Sabrina Carpenter, and more so far this year. For Mumford, she helped write the song “Prior Warning,” which appeared on his solo album (self-titled), while Michaels is credited on Goulding’s Big Sean collaboration, “Easy Lover.”

Buy or stream “Sorry To Me Too.”