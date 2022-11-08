Kaash Paige Announces New Project ‘S2ML (Soundtrack 2 My Life)’

Kaash Paige - Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Unbothered

Kaash Paige has announced that her new upcoming project S2ML (Soundtrack 2 My Life), will be released on November 18, 2022.

In addition to promoting her new project, Kaash Paige will be going on a US Tour in early 2023, stopping in major cities like Brooklyn, NY, Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, and more. This announcement follows Kaash Paige’s recent single “Doubted Me” which has gained attention from Billboard, XXL, Revolt, and more.

S2ML (Soundtrack 2 My Life) is about Kaash Paige’s comeback season. The world will get an inside look at who Kaash truly is. Paige took a two-year break to get everything back in order, explaining: “It’s almost like I fell off the face of the to create a unique sound where people know it’s me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She adds, “Going through every emotion possible in the process. You fall off mentally not knowing what’s next…This album needs to be relatable to the people that sometimes feel lost but never give up. There’s nothing wrong with being a real human being because life’s not perfect and once you enter a new realm of growth you finally see that this is normal… Greatness can not be rushed, enjoy!”

Rolling Stone has praised 21-year-old Kaash’s “passionate, gorgeous” music, and NPR raved, “The woozy-sounding R&B songs produced by Grand Prairie’s Kaash Paige are reminiscent of artists like SZA and Kehlani.”

Back in September, the buzzworthy Dallas native released the visual to “Miss My Dawgs” featuring 6lack, which is also out now via Def Jam Recordings.

“‘Miss My Dawgs’ is just about missing family members,” Kaash says, “or missing long lost friends that you know you can’t hang out with anymore, but it can go for anything.”

During her senior year in high school, Kaash made her international breakthrough with “Love Songs” (November 2019). Since its runaway success on TikTok, the track has eclipsed over 1.5 billion total streams and counting, and picked up RIAA platinum certification.

It set the stage for Parked Car Convos, her 2019 debut EP that spawned “Heartbreaker” and “’64.” Her 2020 full-length debut Teenage Fever was powered by “London” and “Jaded,” boasting guest appearances by K Camp, 42 Dugg, Isaiah Rashad, SSGKobe, and more. Simultaneously, she stood out on tracks with Alicia Keys and Moneybagg Yo, in addition to featuring on “Euphoria,” a collaboration with Don Tolliver and Travis Scott.

Pre-order S2ML (Soundtrack 2 My Life).