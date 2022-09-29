Kaash Paige Shares Video For ‘Miss My Dawgs’

Kaash Paige - Photo: Katja Ogrin/Redferns

Kaash Paige, the buzzworthy Dallas native has released the visual to “Miss My Dawgs” featuring 6lack, out now via Def Jam Recordings.

“‘Miss My Dawgs’ is just about missing family members,” Kaash says, “or missing long lost friends that you know you can’t hang out with anymore, but it can go for anything.”

“Miss My Dawgs” follows up “24 HRS” featuring Lil TJay, Kaash’s most recent project (released in May). The song, she said, “is about taking risks. You got 24 hrs to finally do something you’ve been waiting for.” The “24 HRS” video premiered exclusively on BET Soul and BET Jams, and screened live on the Paramount billboard in New York City’s Times Square.

“Miss My Dawgs,” “24 HRS,” and “Girlfriend” (released in April) point the way to Kaash’s highly anticipated new Def Jam LP, for which details will be announced in the weeks and months ahead.

The upcoming release builds on the critical praise that has been pouring in for the 21-year old. Rolling Stone praised Kaash’s “passionate … gorgeous” music, and NPR raved, “the woozy-sounding R&B songs produced by Grand Prairie’s Kaash Paige are reminiscent of artists like SZA and Kehlani.”

Flaunting a delicate vocal delivery and sincere lyrics, Kaash Paige consistently asserts herself as an uncompromising, unfiltered, and undeniable voice for 21st Century R&B. The platinum-certified Dallas-born singer and songwriter confidently examines the complexities of life and love with a fine artist’s attention-to-detail.

During her senior year in high school, she made her international breakthrough with “Love Songs” (November 2019). Since its runaway success on TikTok, the track has eclipsed over 1.5 billion total streams and counting, and picked up RIAA platinum certification.

It set the stage for Parked Car Convos, her 2019 debut EP that spawned “Heartbreaker” and “’64.” Her 2020 full-length debut Teenage Fever was powered by “London” and “Jaded,” boasting guest appearances by K Camp, 42 Dugg, Isaiah Rashad, SSGKobe, and more. Simultaneously, she stood out on tracks with Alicia Keys and Moneybagg Yo, in addition to featuring on “Euphoria,” a collaboration with Don Tolliver and Travis Scott.

