Moneybagg Yo Becomes First Artist To Escort NFL Team Onto The Field

Bagg took to the mic from the tunnel to hype the crowd up while ‘See What I’m Sayin’ played throughout the stadium.

Published on

Moneybagg Yo - Photo: Courtesy of CMG Records/Interscope Records
On Sunday, September 25, Moneybagg Yo became the first ever artist to walk out an NFL team, The Tennessee Titans, in Nashville for the Titans vs. Raiders game. Watch the clip here.

Bagg took to the mic from the tunnel to hype the crowd up while “See What I’m Sayin” played throughout the stadium. The collaboration was a hit, with Moneybagg’s hometown NBA team, the Memphis Grizzlies, saluting the event on Twitter.

Last week, the multi-Platinum rap superstar celebrated his 31st birthday by releasing an anthemic single “Blow.” Relentless and unfiltered, the track displays the skill and the gravity that has made Moneybagg Yo one of raps most instantly recognizable voices–and one of its most colorful, acrobatic MCs.

Where Moneybagg Yo has, in the past, drawn compelling tension between trauma and consumption, on “Blow” he smartly blurs the line between the two. The song’s cleverest turn is that it seems to apply the same scrutiny to human beings that one would use to suss out a fake Rolex. “Hard to sort out all the fake from the real,” he raps over punishing drums. “Gotta look at this shit for what it is.”

This year, Moneybagg Yo has kept himself busier than ever. The rapper has been nominated for Billboard Music and iHeartRadio Awards, received acclaim from publications like Pitchfork, Forbes, and the New York Times, and collaborated with A-list stars like Kanye West, 2 Chainz, and YG—with whom he recently performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Moneybagg Yo has also established himself as a supreme scout and developer of talent: His artist BIG30 was recently tapped as part of XXL’s latest Freshman Class. Most recently he appeared on the CMG compilation Gangsta Art–a collaborative album with his labelmates. One of his songs from that album, “Big League,” which features CMG CEO Yo Gotti, Mozzy, and Lil Poppa was chosen as the official song of the 2022 NBA Finals. Prior to that, his most recent solo album, 2021’s No.1 critically acclaimed A Gangsta’s Pain, was certified Gold.

Buy or stream “Blow.”

