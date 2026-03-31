Kali Uchis Announces ‘For The Girls’ Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Kali Uchis has plans to hit the road this spring and summer, and this one’s going to be for the ladies. On the “For The Girls” Tour, Uchis will be joined by special guest Mariah The Scientist, with opener Laila! joining for select dates.

The “For The Girls” Tour kicks off May 26 at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, beginning a 10-show stretch that will also stop in markets like Houston and Atlanta before wrapping up June 19 in Austin. Laila! will be on board for all of those gigs. Another sequence of three shows without Laila! will follow in August in Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and Las Vegas.

Tickets for all shows will first be available in a presale starting Tuesday, March 31 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will follow, leading up to the general onsale beginning Thursday, April 2 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. Several VIP options will also be available at vipnation.com.

Kali Uchis - All I Can Say

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The latest full-length body of work from Uchis is her 2025 album Sincerely and its deluxe edition, Sincerely: P.S., which featured “Pretty Promises,” a collaboration with tour-mate Mariah The Scientist. The album was dedicated to Uchis’ mother, who passed away from lung cancer last year. Her voice is sampled on lead single “Sunshine & Rain…” Praising the album in NME, Nick Levine wrote, “Here, her music shimmers with confidence even when her lyrics hint at deep-rooted insecurities. The world is a particularly brutal place right now, but this album supplies a timely but timeless-sounding balm.”

Sincerely was the highest-charting album of Uchis’ career to date, matching her previous peak of No. 2 on the Billboard 200. It continued the Colombian-American’s run of success since incorporating more Spanish-language music into her one-of-a-kind catalog. In February, she teamed with Easykid on the new single “Y si peleamos.”

Shop Kali Uchis’s music on vinyl or CD now.