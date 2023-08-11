Karol G Returns With ‘Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)’

Karol G - Photo: Erika Goldring/WireImage

Karol G has shared her new album Friday, Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season), coinciding with her first-ever US stadium tour, which began on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) features 10 new songs, including collaborations with Kali Uchis, Young Miko, Dei V, and Peso Pluma. It follows Karol G’s history-making Mañana Será Bonito, released in February, which became the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to top the Billboard 200. Check out the Uchis collaboration, “ME TENGO QUE IR,” below.

KAROL G, Kali Uchis - ME TENGO QUE IR (Visualizer)

The album also includes “S91,” which she shared at the end of July. In the accompanying clip, she faces off against wild animals and driving opponents. The Pedro Artola-directed video finds G going up against a pack of wolves and people chasing her through the desert. In another shot, she roars down the highway, challenging a male driver, before floating in a body of water being circled by animated sharks.

The track was inspired by the Psalm 91 Bible verse and was produced by Ovy on the Drums. The Colombian singer delivers messages about overcoming adversity in the lyrics, which soar strongly over elements of trap and EDM.

Sharing a clip of her mother reacting to the video on TikTok, G explained: “This video is special for many reasons. One, there is no more beautiful feeling for me than knowing that my family is proud of me and that my music can cause them reactions like that.

“Two, my mom took us to school and taught us to pray Psalm 91 after leaving home every day in the morning because she said they were sacred words of protection, and three, I am grateful to God and to life for giving me a family that supports me, that has believed in me from the very beginning, and that is still with me today, celebrating together so many beautiful things that happen to us.”

