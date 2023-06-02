Karol G Adds Further Dates To ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ Stadium Tour

Karol G - Photo: Jonathan Quintero

Due to overwhelming demand, Karol G will is expanding her “Mañana Será Bonito” stadium tour with six additional shows across the U.S. This extension comes following incredible demand for tickets in the first six markets, including Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami, where second shows have been added.

Karol G’s now 15-stop stadium run includes performances in San Francisco’s Levi’s Stadium, San Antonio’s Alamodome, Chicago’s Soldier Field, Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium, Orlando’s Camping World Stadium, and Boston’s Gillette Stadium. The news comes after Karol G recently became the first female artist to sell out three back-to-back shows at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Puerto Rico, giving audiences insight into what is to come with this upcoming run.

Tickets for this run of shows will be in high demand, therefore Verified Fan will be used to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans. Fans can register now through Sunday, June 4 at 11:59pm ET for the Verified Fan Club. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Wednesday, June 7. Additional presales including a Cash App Card presale (details below) will run throughout the week. Limited tickets will be sold during a general on sale starting Friday, June 9 at 12pm local at Ticketmaster while supplies last.

Earlier this year, Karol won eight out of eight Latin AMA awards she was nominated for, including Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year for last year’s $trip Love shows. $trip Love currently holds the record for the highest-grossing U.S. tour by a Latin woman in history, with Billboard Boxscore reporting it grossed $69.9 million across 33 shows in North America.

Karol G- “Mañana Será Bonito” Tour Dates (New dates in bold)

Fri Aug 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Mon Aug 14 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium – NEW DATE

Fri Aug 18 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl

Sat Aug 19 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl

Fri Aug 25 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Sat Aug 26 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Tue Aug 29 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Thu Aug 31 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome – NEW DATE

Sat Sep 02 – Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl

Thu Sep 07 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Fri Sep 08 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Fri Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field – NEW DATE

Thu Sep 21 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium – NEW DATE

Sun Sep 24 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium – NEW DATE

Thu Sep 28 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium – NEW DATE.

