Karol G Shares Album Art, Tracklist, And Release Date For ‘Mañana Sera Bonito’

Karol G - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Karol G has shared that her new album Mañana Sera Bonito will be released on February 24 via Universal Music Latino.

Additionally, Karol G shared the playful cover art, which features a number of hand-drawn, cartoon inspired images. Karol also reveled the album’s guest features, which include performances from Romeo Santos, Sean Paul, and more. Check out the art on Karol’s Instagram.

Karol G spilled the news of the Romeo Santos collaboration earlier this month, when she shared their track together, “X Si Volvemos.”

The single sees the Colombian superstar and the king of Bachata collaborate for the first time, intertwining their silky voices to tell the passionate and sensual story of the end of a relationship.

Composed by G, Santos and Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, and produced by Ovy On The Drums, “X Si Volvemos” gives life to an enthralling night in bed as a couple admits their undeniable sexual chemistry while accepting that they aren’t meant to be together. “Que en el amor no, pero en la cama nos entendemos,” they sing, which translates to: “In love we don’t understand each other, but we do in bed.”

The album title translates to Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful and the initial announcement came accompanied by a playful trailer in which G called a self-help hotline run by children who give her suggestions on activities to take her mind to a better place. The album’s title comes from a mantra the star used to tell herself when things weren’t going well.

Last year, Vevo’s Global Top Ten Music Videos of 2022 chart revealed that Karol G’s “PROVENZA” landed in first place with a massive 547 million views worldwide. “PROVENZA” was the star’s highly-anticipated solo single released in April after a seven month break, and was a self-described “completely new audiovisual project” for her that explored a significantly more tropical sound. The music video features an all-female cast and messages of empowerment and body positivity.

Pre-order Mañana Sera Bonito.