Karol G Teams Up With Romeo Santos On ‘X Si Volvemos’

Karol G has teamed up with Romeo Santos on her highly anticipated new single “X Si Volvemos,” which will appear on her upcoming new album.

The new single sees the Colombian superstar and the king of Bachata collaborate for the first time, intertwining their silky voices to tell the passionate and sensual story of the end of a relationship.

Composed by G, Santos and Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, and produced by Ovy On The Drums, “X Si Volvemos” gives life to an enthralling night in bed as a couple admits their undeniable sexual chemistry while accepting that they aren’t meant to be together. “Que en el amor no, pero en la cama nos entendemos,” they sing, which translates to: “In love we don’t understand each other, but we do in bed.”

KAROL G, Romeo Santos - X SI VOLVEMOS (Visualizer)

The track arrives shortly after the Latin Grammy winner announced her fourth studio album, Mañana Será Bonito, on which “X Si Volvemos” will feature. The album title translates to Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful and the announcement came accompanied by a playful trailer in which G called a self-help hotline run by children who give her suggestions on activities to take her mind to a better place. The album’s title comes from a mantra the star used to tell herself when things weren’t going well.

Last year, Vevo’s Global Top Ten Music Videos of 2022 chart revealed that Karol G’s “PROVENZA” landed in first place with a massive 547 million views worldwide. “PROVENZA” was the star’s highly-anticipated solo single released in April after a seven month break, and was a self-described “completely new audiovisual project” for her that explored a significantly more tropical sound. The music video features an all-female cast and messages of empowerment and body positivity.

Karol G’s previous single, “Cairo,” which also featured Ovy On The Drums, was released in November. On the song, the multiplatinum singer and songwriter presents a unique mix of experimental sounds, her celebrated vocal prowess, and powerful lyrics that asserts her as a role model for women everywhere.

