Karol G Is Vevo’s Most Viewed Artist Globally, Lil Baby Tops US Artist Chart

Karol G - Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

In Vevo’s Global Top Ten Music Videos chart, Karol G’s “PROVENZA” landed in first place with a massive 547 million views worldwide. “PROVENZA” was the star’s highly-anticipated solo single released in April after a seven month break, and was a self-described “completely new audiovisual project” for her that explored a significantly more tropical sound. The music video features an all-female cast and messages of empowerment and body positivity.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)” takes the No.2 slot, with 503.4 million views, followed by Shakira and Rauw Alejandro’s “Te Felicito,” with 415.9 million views. Harry Styles’ “As It Was” lands at No.4 with 375.5 million views, and Karol G and Maldy’s “GATÚBELA” close out in fifth place, with 202.3 million views. Latin music continues to be a global sensation, with many of the top ten global music videos being classified in this genre.

Vevo’s U.S. Top Viewed Videos chart includes multiple first-timers to the list, including Kay Flock, SleazyWorld Go, and Vevo Artist to Watch GloRilla. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)” kicked off the U.S. chart at No.1, with 240 million views, Lil Baby’s “In A Minute” arrives in at No.2 with 74.5 million views. Global chart-topper “PROVENZA” by Karol G is back with 68.5 million views. Lil Baby makes his second chart appearance with “Right On” at No.4 with 49.6 million views, followed by Harry Styles’ “As It Was” with 46.4 million views.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vevo’s Top Global Artist of 2022 is reggaeton trailblazer and Vevo Official Live Performance alum Karol G, with a staggering 2.76 billion global views. The No.2 slot is Shakira with 2.49 billion views, followed by The Weeknd at No.3 with 2.24 billion. Taylor Swift enters the chart at No.4 with 2.09 billion views, while Eminem comes in at No.5 with 1.75 billion.

The U.S. Top 5 is full of hip hop heavyweights, with Lil Baby holding the top slot for the third year in a row, with nearly 674.7 million views. Future follows with an impressive 489.5 million views for the No.2 spot, and Chris Brown tails him closely for No.3 with 424.3 million views. Rounding out the list is Taylor Swift at No.4 with 414.7 million views and Drake at No.5 with 408.5 million views.

Listen to the best of Karol G on Apple Music and Spotify.