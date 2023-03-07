Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Scores More For 50th Anniversary CMA Fest

CMA Fest 2023 artwork - Courtesy: CMA

The 50th anniversary of CMA Fest will feature performances at Nissan Stadium by Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Carly Pearce and many more. The Country Music Association has announced the first details of the multi-stage celebration, featuring hundreds of artists and taking place in downtown Nashville from June 8-11.

“We are so excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of CMA Fest this year!” says CMA chief executive officer Sarah Trahern. “A lot has changed since our early days of Fan Fair, but all these years later, the heart of the festival remains that special connection between the fans and the artists. We are truly grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout the years, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with all of our attendees in June. Stay tuned for much more!”

The weekend’s events will again be filmed for an ABC special this summer. The festival is uniquely programmed with artists donating their time so that a portion of ticket proceeds can be invested in high-quality music education programs across the US through the CMA Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keith Urban - Brown Eyes Baby (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Also performing at Nissan Stadium will be Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Tyler Hubbard, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, and Lainey Wilson. The Platform Stage in the center of the stadium returns this year, featuring Ashley Cooke, Dalton Dover, Megan Moroney, Ian Munsick, RVSHVD, Nate Smith, Alana Springsteen, and Hailey Whitters.

The daily line-up on the Chevy Riverfront Stage includes Lauren Alaina, Cooper Alan, Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Chayce Beckham, Priscilla Block, Danielle Bradbery, Tyler Braden, BRELAND, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Travis Denning, Madeline Edwards, Morgan Evans, Caylee Hammack, Corey Kent, Jon Langston, Maddie & Tae, Kameron Marlowe, Chase Matthew, Drake Milligan, Niko Moon, Kylie Morgan, Megan Moroney, Ian Munsick, Parmalee, MacKenzie Porter, Restless Road, Jameson Rodgers, Lily Rose, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Elvie Shane, Conner Smith, Nate Smith, Matt Stell, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, and Warren Zeiders.

Another vast array of talent will be stationed at the Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park, which has A Thousand Horses, Avery Anna, Kassi Ashton, Rodney Atkins, Frankie Ballard, Blanco Brown, Craig Campbell, Mackenzie Carpenter, Callista Clark, Ashland Craft, Tyler Farr, Josh Gracin, Kidd G, Erin Kinsey, Love and Theft, Alexander Ludwig, Dylan Marlowe, Chrissy Metz, William Michael Morgan, David Nail, Jamie O’Neal, Frank Ray, Seaforth, Shenandoah, Caitlyn Smith, Alana Springsteen, The Frontmen, the Red Clay Strays, Pam Tillis, Uncle Kracker, Chancey Williams, and Rita Wilson.

The Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park, meanwhile, has a bill featuring Tyler Booth, Dillon Carmichael, Spencer Crandall, Adam Doleac, Dalton Dover, Hannah Ellis, Carter Faith, Ryan Griffin, Chapel Hart, Home Free, Kat & Alex, Halle Kearns, Tiera Kennedy, Brett Kissel, Ella Langley, Jerrod Niemann, Catie Offerman, Drew Parker, Meghan Patrick, Kimberly Perry, Shane Profitt, Tyler Rich, Josh Ross, RVSHVD, Dylan Schneider, Canaan Smith, Noah Thompson, Thompson Square, Kasey Tyndall, Georgia Webster, Mark Wills and Anne Wilson.

Last but by no means least is the bill at the Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza, which will feature Tanner Adell, Casey Barnes, Justin Champagne, Ben Chapman, Kyle Clark, Abbey Cone, Melanie Dyer, Taylor Edwards, Drew Green, Jonathan Hutcherson, David J, Willie Jones, Thomas Mac, Bryan Martin, Chase McDaniel, Meg McRee, Madeline Merlo, Logan Michael, David Morris, Patrick Murphy, Neon Union, Griffen Palmer, Pillbox Patti, Peytan Porter, Brandon Ratcliff, Riley Roth, Matt Schuster, Austin Snell, Tigirlily Gold, Anna Vaus, Lathan Warlick, Lauren Watkins, Sam Williams, and Stephen Wilson Jr.

A limited number of four-night stadium passes are now on sale, as is a variety of new ticket options from 10:00am CT today at CMAfest.com/tickets.

Listen to the CMA Fest 2023 playlist on Spotify.