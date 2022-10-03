Kendrick Lamar To Reissue ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’ For 10th Anniversary

Kendrick Lamar, ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’ - Photo: Courtesy of pgLang/Interscope/TDE/Aftermath/UMe

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of good kid, m.A.A.d city, Kendrick Lamar is releasing a special vinyl edition of the project.

The new edition will arrive in two formats: a 2LP milky clear translucent color vinyl available exclusively via Amazon, and a 2LP apple opaque colour vinyl, available exclusively via record stores. This exciting updated classic will be released via pgLang/Interscope/TDE/Aftermath/UMe on October 21. Pre-orders are available now.

good kid, m.A.A.d city is the second studio album by Kendrick Lamar. It was released on October 22, 2012, through Top Dawg Entertainment, Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope Records. The album features guest appearances from Drake, Dr. Dre, Jay Rock, Anna Wise, and MC Eiht. It is Lamar’s major label debut, after his independently released first album Section.80 in 2011 and his signing to Aftermath and Interscope the following year.

good kid, m.A.A.d city features production by Dr. Dre, Just Blaze, Pharrell Williams, Hit-Boy, Scoop DeVille, Jack Splash, and T-Minus, among others, contributing to the album. Billed as a “short film by Kendrick Lamar” on the album cover, the concept album follows the story of Lamar’s teenage experiences in the drug-infested streets and gang lifestyle of his native Compton. The album earned Lamar four Grammy Award nominations at the 2014 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

The album was supported by five singles–“The Recipe,” “Swimming Pools (Drank),” “Backseat Freestyle,” “Poetic Justice,” and “Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe.”

The news of the 10th anniversary edition comes at an exciting time for Lamar fans, who just watched the MC perform on Saturday Night Live, hosted by Miles Teller on October 1. The superstar MC performed “Rich Spirit,” “N95,” and “Father Time.” For “Father Time,” he rapped alongside the track’s featured artist, Sampha.

Lamar performed “N95” and “Rich Spirit” in a medley, rapping against a spare backdrop with a spotlight that followed him as he offered his torrent of bars. The set also featured a single standing fan. Both songs are featured on Lamar’s new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Pre-order good kid, m.A.A.d city (10th Anniversary Edition).