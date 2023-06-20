Kiana Ledé Announces Fall Headlining Tour

Kiana Ledé - Photo: Katia Temkin (Courtesy of Republic Records)

Kiana Ledé will return to the road this fall on a North American headlining tour in support of her new album Grudges [The Heavy Group/Republic Records], which is out now.

This marks her first full-scale jaunt since 2019. It kicks off on September 5 in Denver, CO at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, and visits major markets coast-to-coast. The venue/promoter presale goes on sale on June 22 at 10 am local time, while tickets for the general public go on sale on June 23 at 10 am local time.

Grudges has instantly reacted with fans and tastemakers. A journey through heartbreak, lust, sex, pain, and transformation, it finds Kiana at her most vulnerable, vibrant, and vital all at once. She opens up like never before over an ever-evolving sonic backdrop, dripping with bedroom-ready R&B vibes, smoked-out alternative experimentation, and subversive pop appeal.

She invited a few friends along for the ride as Bryson Tiller turns up on “Gone” and Khalid lends his instantly recognizable vocals to “Where You Go.” Piano underlines the uplifting title track “Grudges” [feat. Kiki & Friends].

The “Friends” elevate this track even higher, thanks to the collective power of Kyle Dion, Joyce Wrice, Sinead Harnett, and Destin Conrad. From the scene-setting opener “B___h B___h (INTROlude)” to the beguiling and bewitching finale “Magic,” these 17 tracks represent her most unfiltered, unbreakable, and undeniable vision thus far.

She paved the way for the project with “Deeper.” Beyond racking millions of streams, it earned critical praise. Rap-Up proclaimed, “Kiana Ledé has found her sweet spot with her music and is continuing to hone in,” and Rated R&B hailed it as “intimate.” Perhaps, Vibe put it best, “This era of Kiana Ledé is grown and sensual.”

Kiana Ledé Fall Tour Dates:

9/5 Denver, CO Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

9/8 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

9/9 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

9/10 Seattle, WA Showbox

9/12 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

9/15 Los Angeles, CA The Novo

9/19 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

9/21 Austin, TX Scoot Inn

9/23 Dallas, TX The Studio At The Factory

9/25 Houston, TX Warehouse Live – The Ballroom

9/27 Atlanta, GA Center Stage

9/29 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/1 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

10/2 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

10/3 New York, NY Irving Plaza

10/6 Richmond, VA The National

10/7 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

10/8 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club – Music Hall

10/10 Charlotte, NC The Underground

10/11 Madison, TN Eastside Bowl

10/12 Chicago, IL Park West