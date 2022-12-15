Watch KISS Star In Trailer For Casablanca Records Movie ‘Spinning Gold’

KISS - Photo: Medios y Media/Getty Images

Spinning Gold is a forthcoming movie about Casablanca Records chief Neil Bogart, and in the new trailer, KISS feature prominently.

X Ambassadors frontman Sam Nelson Harris will portray Paul Stanley, All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth will play Peter Criss, and Casey Likes (who played William Miller in the Broadway adaptation of Almost Famous) will perform the role of Gene Simmons.

SPINNING GOLD | Official Trailer (2023 Movie)

The film was first reported in 2021, and it was reported that Wiz Khalifa will portray funk legend George Clinton, Deadline reported. Casablanca released the majority of Parliament’s albums in the 1970s. The movie’s soundtrack will also reportedly feature new covers of classic songs from artists portrayed in the film, so it’s safe to assume that we’ll see Wiz Khalifa perform Parliament hits like “Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof Off the Sucker).”

In other KISS news, the band announced their final UK concerts – with the dates set for the summer of 2023. The glam metal icons will bow out of touring after completing their ‘End of the Road’ farewell tour next year.

Now, their last-ever UK shows have now been announced, kicking off with Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park Stadium on June 3, before heading to Birmingham, Newcastle, London’s The O2, Manchester, and Glasgow on July 8.

The band said of the farewell jaunt: “All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

