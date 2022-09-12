KISS Launch New Officially-Branded ‘Navy Strength’ Cold Gin

KISS - Photo: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

Following the massive success of the 2021 launch of KISS Cold Gin, Brands For Fans, KISS, and their licensing agent, Epic Rights, have responded to the overwhelming demand for another high-quality product with ‘Navy Strength’ gin.

As KISS are setting sail with their fans this October, there is no better place to experience this new spirit than on the high seas of the band’s very own KISS Kruise.

The history behind calling a gin ‘navy strength’ dates back to the 18th century when the British Navy stored their spirits next to gunpowder.

Should the gin barrels split, spilling their liquid into the gunpowder, the higher strength content, a minimum of 57% alcohol/volume, ensured the gunpowder would still explode.

Advance PR says KISS Cold Gin Navy Strength is “57% alc/vol has a five-time distilled base including juniper, lemon peel, and a selection of fine spices. There are no artificial flavours or added sweeteners. To maintain the highest quality, additional flavours of juniper and lemon are macerated and blended with the distillate, achieving a full balance of the botanical experience.”

This is a superior quality product, expertly created by globally recognized in-house master blender Daniel Henriksson.

KISS Cold Gin Navy Strength doesn’t just taste great, it looks incredible too! Impress your friends with this stylish bottle, including eye-catching silver and gold details, with all four band members metallically illustrated on each side of the Brooklyn Bridge.

The main label features a gold disc and the iconic landmarks of New York City, including the Manhattan Skyline. The stunning art deco pattern behind the disc is based on the scales of The Demon’s boots. This label artwork is a magnificent homage to KISSTORY and the band’s musical roots.

“The KISS Spirit’s range, Drink It Up by KISS, has now sold over 250,000 bottles worldwide. We are so excited to launch this fantastic addition to the KISS portfolio and just in time for KISS Kruise,” says Yvonne Wener, head of Brands For Fans.

The product is available now in the UK, mainland Europe, Sweden, The Nordics, and in the US on Kiss Kruise at the end of October.

