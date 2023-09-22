Lady A Returns With New Single ‘Love You Back’

Lady A - Photo: Alysse Gafkjen

Lady A has kicked off a new creative chapter with the release of nostalgic yet fresh track, “Love You Back,” out now via Big Machine Label Group.

Led by a passion to connect with listeners, Lady A released “Love You Back” to the excitement of fans after first sharing a sneak peek of the track during CMA Fest and through social media. While on the road for their Request Line Tour, which incorporates voicemail requests from fans attending each night’s show, Lady A has been giving audiences an early listen of “Love You Back,” with fans loving how the song is reminiscent of Lady A’s classic sound.

Lady A - Love You Back (Lyric Video)

Written by James McNair, Lindsay Rhimes, and Emily Weisband and produced by Dann Huff, the mid-tempo song features a powerful, fresh melody and Lady A’s signature rich harmonies. “Love You Back” explores the relatable concept that while memories of a previous relationship can act as a comforting time capsule, they can also prevent one from healing.

“When we first heard ‘Love You Back,’ we knew immediately it was such a great fit for us,” the band shared. “Heartbreak is something almost everyone has experienced and this song describes that experience in a whole new way. We’ve loved seeing how fans react to the song and to now share the official version with everyone is really special!”

Additionally, the group has also released a lyric video “Love You Back,” which features footage shot on the road where the trio previewed the song as a part of the show. Lady A is also set to perform “Love You Back” live on TODAY this Tuesday, September 26.

Lady A’s Request Line Tour, dubbed a “long overdue celebration between the band and their fans” (American Songwriter), is next headed to Durant, OK (9/29), with the third leg of the tour kicking off in Wallingford, CT (10/19), Boston, MA (10/20), and Philadelphia, PA (10/21) with support from friend Dave Barnes.

