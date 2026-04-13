Lady Gaga and Doechii Drop ‘Runway’

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Lady Gaga and Doechii have shared a new single titled “Runway,” which is featured in the upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2. That film is out May 1.

On the upbeat dance track, Doechii sings “Serve a little sass, with a little side of ass, do a little twirl.” Gaga adds, “I’m feeling fab, I’m feeling free, I feel exceptionally.” They deliver the chorus together: “Monday through Sunday, can turn the dancefloor into a runway,” and on the outro they repeat, “You were born for the runway.” Gaga is set to make a cameo appearance in the movie, which is a sequel to the 2006 film.

Lady Gaga, Doechii - RUNWAY (Official Audio)

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Andrew Watt co-produced the track alongside Bruno Mars, Cirkut, and Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II. Watt also co-wrote the song with Gaga, Mars, Doechii, Cirkut, D’Mile, and Jayda Love.

Gaga and Doechii have previously professed their mutual admiration. Last year, Doechii presented Gaga with the Innovator Award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, saying “Growing up, I was nothing like most of the people I was around and everything about me represented a community of alternative kids that were underrepresented in my environment.” A few months later, Gaga sang her praises to British Vogue, saying, “The power in her words, her vulnerability, the way she rhymes with this wild mix of audacity and emotional precision — it struck me to the core.”

Lady Gaga is set to conclude her Mayhem Ball tour, performing a final show on April 13 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Doechii recently teamed up with SZA for a new track entitled “girl, get up.” Both artists wrote the song alongside Jahlil Gunter and Darius Scott, while Jay Versace handled production. The accompanying video was directed by James Mackel, who also made Doechii’s Grammy-nominated video for “Anxiety.”

Shop Lady Gaga’s music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.