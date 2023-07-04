ADVERTISEMENT
The Last Dinner Party, Etta Marcus, Father John Misty To Support Lana Del Rey In Hyde Park

Notably, numerous collaborators from ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’ will appear at the festival

Lana Del Rey – Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

The support acts for Lana Del Rey’s headline show at London’s BST Hyde Park have been confirmed, including The Last Dinner Party, Father John Misty, Etta Marcus, and more.

The gig will see Del Rey give her first headline performance in the UK since 2017 and follows appearances at Latitude Festival in 2019 and at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The star’s day at BST Hyde Park will close out the 2023 edition of the festival, which has also seen the likes of BLACKPINK, Guns N’ Roses, Billy Joel, and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band be part of the line-up.

Joining Del Rey on Sunday (July 9) will be the likes of The Last Dinner Party, Etta Marcus, Gang Of Youths, Holly Macve, Siights, and Kings Elliot. Notably, a number of collaborators who appeared on her latest album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, will also appear on the bill, including Father John Misty, SYML, Riopy, and Tommy Genesis.

The Hyde Park gig will come in the middle of a handful of last-minute European dates from the US singer-songwriter. Following Glastonbury, the star announced she would be performing in Italy’s Lido di Camaiore, Amsterdam, Dublin, and Paris on either side of the festival date.

Del Rey released Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd in March and scored her sixth UK No.1 album with the record. It also became the fastest-selling album of 2023 so far in sales only and had the biggest first week for an album in 2023 on sales and streaming. After the record’s success, Del Rey has the fifth most UK No.1 albums for a solo female artist. At present, only Madonna (12), Taylor Swift (9), Kylie Minogue (8), and Barbra Streisand (7) have more.

Since that release, the star has shared an epic 10-minute video for one of its tracks, the Jon Batiste-featuring “Candy Necklace,” and officially released the long-time fan favorite track “Say Yes To Heaven.” The latter was recorded with Rick Nowels in 2012 and was leaked online after.

Buy or stream Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

