Lennon/Ono Estate Partner With Jacques Marie Mage

Photo: Collier Schorr, Courtesy of Jacques Marie Mage

The John Lennon and Yoko Ono Estate has partnered with famed luxury eyewear brand Jacques Marie Mage for an exclusive collection.

In Jacques Marie Mage’s Instagram announcement, they noted that the collaboration is: “A tribute to the storied love and legacy of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.” The post went on: “…this special series of limited-edition spectacles handcrafted in Japan celebrate a remarkable relationship shaped by the spirit of collaboration and creativity…”

Additionally, each frame in the collection will be paired with a white-colored Double Fantasy LP while supplies last, re-issued exclusively for this unique collaboration.

The collaboration with Jacques Marie Mage is just one of many new 2025 releases from the Lennon/Ono estate. This holiday season will see the release of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” / “Listen, The Snow Is Falling” on 7” evergreen vinyl as a replica of the original 1971 release by John Lennon and Yoko Ono / Plastic Ono Band with the Harlem Community Choir.

Ultimate mixes of the tracks were produced by Sean Ono Lennon and mixed and engineered by Paul Hicks and Sam Gannon. Also available is a zoetrope vinyl including these two tracks plus Thomas Newman’s soundtrack of the War is Over! film, a short inspired by the music of Lennon and Ono. The Limited Edition 12” zoetrope vinyl was designed by Drew Tetz using excerpts from the film.

Last month, Oko and Lennon released Power To The People, a massive 12-disc box set—nine CDs and three Blu-Rays—that focuses on the early years the couple spent in New York and the political activism that accompanied it, including their One To One benefit concert. “It embodied what John and I strongly believed in – Rock for Peace and Enlightenment,” writes Ono in the box set’s preface. “And this one in Madison Square Garden turned out to be the last concert John and I did together. Imagine Peace. Peace is Power. Power To The People!”

