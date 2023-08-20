Leon Thomas Shares Debut Album ‘Electric Dusk’

Leon Thomas, ‘Electric Dusk’ - Photo: EZMNY Records/Motown Records

Grammy-award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Leon Thomas has released his highly anticipated debut album, Electric Dusk, via EZMNY Records/Motown Records.

Named after LA’s longest-running drive-in theatre, Electric Dusk serves as Leon’s love letter to film in addition to the trials and tribulations Leon has faced over the last few years. Leading the album is “Sneak,” a sultry R&B track that fully encompasses the dynamic sound that Leon continuously strives for in his music. In addition, the album also features previously released tracks such as “Breaking Point,” “Love Jones (feat. Ty Dolla $ign),” “X-Rated (Feat. Benny The Butcher),” “Crash and Burn,” and “Breaking Point (feat. Victoria Monét)”.

Electric Dusk is a sonically diverse album that touches on the topic of love, heartbreak, and growth while moving listeners into an alternate reality.

For the last ten years, Leon has been writing and producing for artists such as Ella Mai, SZA, Post Malone, and more in addition to being an accomplished actor. As he heads into the next chapter of his life, Leon fully develops his artistry as he establishes himself as a solo artist.

Leon is set to open for Ty Dolla $ign on his “more motion less emotion tour” starting on September 15 in San Diego and ending on October 27 in San Francisco. Tickets are on-sale now. In addition, he is set to perform at Lights On Festival curated by H.E.R. in Mountain View, CA on September 17.

Back in February Leon Thomas and Coco Jones tackled a cover of Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé’s “Until The End of Time” for Valentine’s Day.

Leon Thomas, the singer-songwriter behind some of the biggest albums in the past few years, including Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Ariana Grande’s Positions, joins singer Coco Jones. Coco and Leon started as child stars on Disney and Nickelodeon, respectively, and they have been making waves in R&B with their current singles “ICU” and “Breaking Point.”

Buy or stream Electric Dusk.

Electric Dusk Tracklist:

1. Slow Down

2. X-Rated

3. Blue Hundred

4. Love Jones

5. Sneak

6. My Will

7. Breaking Point

8. Crash & Burn

9. Fade To Black

10. Socialite

11. Treasure In The Hills

12. Breaking Point (Remix) ft. Victoria Monét