Leon Thomas Announces Debut Album ‘Electric Dusk’

Leon Thomas - Photo: Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images

In celebration of his 30th birthday, singer, songwriter, and producer Leon Thomas has announced his highly-anticipated debut album, Electric Dusk, which will release on August 18 via EZMNY Records/Motown Records.

Named after LA’s longest-running drive-in theatre, Electric Dusk serves as Leon’s love letter to film in addition to the trials and tribulations Leon has faced over the last few years. The sonically diverse album touches on the topic of love, heartbreak, and growth while transcending listeners into an alternative reality.

Electric Dusk will feature tracks “Love Jones” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, “X-Rated” featuring Benny The Butcher, “Breaking Point,” and “Crash & Burn.” Being a master of his craft, Leon is proven to be the leader of the next generation of multi-faceted artists.

For the last ten years, Leon has been writing and producing for artists such as Ella Mai, SZA, Post Malone, and more in addition to being an accomplished actor. As he heads into the next chapter of his life, Leon fully develops his artistry as he establishes himself as a solo artist.

Leon is set to open for Ty Dolla $ign on his “more motion less emotion tour” starting on September 15 in San Diego and ending on October 27 in San Francisco. Tickets are on-sale now. In addition, he is set to perform at Lights On Festival curated by H.E.R. in Mountain View, CA on September 17.

Back in February Leon Thomas and Coco Jones tackled a cover of Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé’s “Until The End of Time” for Valentine’s Day.

Leon Thomas, the singer-songwriter behind some of the biggest albums in the past few years, including Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Ariana Grande’s Positions, joins singer Coco Jones. Coco and Leon started as child stars on Disney and Nickelodeon, respectively, and they have been making waves in R&B with their current singles “ICU” and “Breaking Point.”

Pre-order Electric Dusk.