Limp Bizkit’s Sam Rivers Has Passed Away At 48

Photo: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images

Sam Rivers, Limp Bizkit’s bassist and one of the band’s founding members, has died. His bandmates announced the news in a tribute post on Instagram. No cause of death has been announced. Rivers was 48.

Rivers grew up in Jacksonville playing music with future Limp Bizkit drummer John Otto. He formed Bizkit with frontman Fred Durst in 1994; they were later joined by Otto, guitarist Wes Borland, and DJ Lethal. The band became breakout stars, quickly working their way into the mainstream during the nu-metal explosion of the 1990s and 2000s. As Bizkit’s bassist, Rivers was responsible for some of the rap-rock band’s greatest musical moments, including the cascading bassline in “Re-Arranged.” His playing was crucial to the powerful low-end heft of hits like “Counterfeit,” “Nookie,” “Break Stuff,” and “Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle).”

“Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat,” begins the message from the surviving members of Limp Bizkit. “Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound. From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.”

His bandmates continued, “We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there. He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends.”

In a video posted separately, Durst called Rivers a “legend” and “such a gifted, unbelievably sweet and wonderful person.” Recalling the first time he saw Rivers performing, Durst said, “He was so smooth and good. He stood out and I could hear nothing else but Sam. Everything disappeared besides his gift.” Later, he offered further praise for the bassist: “He had this kind of ability to pull this beautiful sadness out of the bass that I’d never heard. He was just so talented.”