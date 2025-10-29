Limp Bizkit’s ‘Break Stuff’ Enters The Spotify Billions Club

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Limp Bizkit have entered rarified territory as their monumental hit “Break Stuff” has joined the Spotify Billions Club. The song was originally featured on the band’s 1999 sensation, Significant Other.

Limp Bizkit, led by singer Fred Durst, emerged in 1997 with their debut LP, Three Dollar Bill, Y’all$. In a 2014 interview with Metal Hammer, he spoke about how the influences featured on that first album helped shape their second LP.

Describing Korn, Durst said: “We were already Limp Bizkit at that point. I was in several bands before that, rapping over old Metallica-style riffs and Vulgar Display Of Power s__t, but Korn influenced us. Them, Rage Against The Machine, Urban Dance Squad… there were a few bands mixing it and Korn brought the heavier element that I’d been missing and we were doing, and we could relate to them. Jonathan [Davis] wasn’t rapping but it came from the same place as me because he’d been bullied and that was something I could feel and relate to.”

Limp Bizkit - Break Stuff (Official Music Video)

This sentiment tied back to something Durst said to Kerrang! back in 1999 before the arrival of Significant Other: “We’ll be leading our own pack. The beats are tighter and the riffs are more straightforward and powerful.” Though they emerged as part of the nu-metal renaissance, Limp Bizkit’s “Break Stuff,” and Significant Other, marked their pursuit of a new sound.

The video for “Break Stuff“ remains a classic in the rock canon, featuring cameos from the aforementioned Jonathan Davis, Lily Aldridge, Eminem and his daughter Hailie, Snoop Dogg, Pauly Shore, and Tony Hawk’s son Riley.

Despite the exciting news of “Break Stuff” joining Spotify’s Billions Club, the news comes during a heartbreaking time for the band. Earlier this month, Sam Rivers, the band’s bassist and one of the founding members, died. His bandmates announced the news in a tribute post on Instagram. He was 48. In a video posted separately, Durst called Rivers a “legend” and “such a gifted, unbelievably sweet and wonderful person.”

