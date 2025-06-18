ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Jaws 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
Jaws 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
Jaws 2025 2025
SIGN UP

LL COOL J Wins Best Music Video At Tribeca Film Festival For ‘Rock The Bells’

The rap icon took home some hardware for the new clip of his 1985 classic.

Published on


LL COOL J’s “Rock The Bells” video, a new clip made for the monumental 1985 single, took home the Best Music Video award at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival. LL took home the honor alongside director Gregory Brunkalla, Keith Brown, Def Jam, and UMe.

DMX - Let Us Pray
DMX - Let Us Pray
DMX - Let Us Pray

The clip was featured in the Shorts category along with music videos from Jack White, Kid Cudi, Rae Khalil, and others. The video debuted before the feature film The Sixth Borough during the fest.

LL COOL J - Rock The Bells (Official Music Video)

Click to load video

Regarding the win, Tribeca said: “To honor our first-ever Music Video Jury Competition winner, we found it only fitting to celebrate the great city of New York—with a music video that captures the style, swag, and sound of Tribeca’s hometown.”

The video was released around the same time as vinyl reissues for two of LL COOL J albums: 1996’s All World: Greatest Hits and 1997’s Phenomenon. The rap superstar’s first hits compilation featured the aforementioned “Rock The Bells,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” and “Around The Way Out.” He produced the record with Rick Rubin, Marley Marl, L.A. Posse, Rashad Smith, Quincy Jones III, and Tone. It was certified Platinum in 2001.

Back in February when the video was released, Brunkalla told The FADER in a statement: “I pitched LL this idea of having real [New Yorkers] rap lyrics all over the city and he thought it would be perfect to celebrate the 40th anniversary of ‘Rock The Bells’ which came out in 1985. I think it works so well because it’s a song so many people already know. On the day we were filming the shot in the basketball court, we showed up to the location and a random Jeep drove by with the windows down blasting ‘Rock The Bells’ — that’s some crazy synchronicity. Makes you feel like things are truly lining up!”

In other LL news, he’s gearing up for the 2025 edition of the Rock The Bells festival, set for June 28 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. In an announcement revealing the lineup in April, COOL J wrote on X: “Class of 2025. It’s not a reunion it’s a reminder.”

Buy LL COOL J’s music on CD and vinyl now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
Frank Zappa
Frank Zappa
Cheaper Than Cheep
Super Deluxe Edition Box Set
ORDER NOW
ABBA
ABBA
ABBA (50th Anniversary)
Color Vinyl Box Set
ORDER NOW
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey
The Emancipation of Mimi: 20th Anniversary Edition 5LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Tony Scott, artist who invented New Age music and composed Music for Zen Meditation
Tony Scott: How A Bebop Jazz Clarinetist Invented New Age Music
LGBTQ-Women-in-Music
A Brief History of Queer And Trans Women In American Music
uDiscover Music image background
Bob Marley Exodus
‘Exodus’: Behind The Bob Marley Classic That Still Inspires Movements
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
Keyshia Cole
Keyshia Cole
The Way It Is
Limited Edition Rose Garden 2LP
ORDER NOW
Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Saturnight (Live in Tokyo)
Limited Edition LP
ORDER NOW
Steely Dan
Steely Dan
The Royal Scam
LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top