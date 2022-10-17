Watch The Official Trailer For ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Documentary

Louis Armstrong - Photo: David Redfern/Redferns

Apple Original Films has released the official trailer for Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues, a documentary covering the musician’s life and legacy as one of the most influential artists in American music. The documentary will premiere on Apple TV+ on October 28.

Directed by Sacha Jenkins (Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James, Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men), the film features a deep glimpse into the jazz legend, presenting archival footage, previously unreleased home recordings, and personal conversations with the help from the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation to capture the musician’s full influence as a barrier-breaking icon in American culture.

In the opening clip, an interviewer asks Louis, “Do you think you’ve lost a step by being born black in a white country?,” to which he responds, “I don’t look at it that way.” Armstrong’s success and mindstate during the Civil Rights Movement during his lifetime are also examined, as heard in an audio clip in which he states, “I don’t have no flag other than a black flag.”

Coinciding with the release of the documentary, Louis Armstrong’s first-ever Christmas album Louis Wishes You a Cool Yule, is slated to drop digitally on October 28 via Verve/UMe. Containing 11 tracks, the album includes nearly all of Louis’ holiday recordings, including his 1950s Decca singles such as “Cool Yule” and “Zat You Santa Claus.”

Additionally, the compilation also includes Armstrong’s beloved hit “What a Wonderful World”, along with duets with frequent collaborators Velma Middleton (“Baby It’s Cold Outside) and Ella Fitzgerald (“I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm”). Finishing the tracklist is Louis’ final recording, a recital of Samuel Clement Moore’s poem “A Visit from St.Nicholas” (known as “The Night Before Christmas), released in promotion of the album and available for streaming and download.

Pre-order the Louis Wishes You a Cool Yule album.