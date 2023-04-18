Mac DeMarco Announces ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs Live’ Tour

Mac DeMarco - Photo: Steve Jennings/WireImage

Mac DeMarco has announced concerts in support of his new album, Five Easy Hot Dogs. Mac will play in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Paris, marking his first live shows since summer 2022.

Accompanied by a full band, he’ll play a more intimate set of Five Easy Hot Dogs in its entirety and songs from his catalog with new arrangements.

“Hello, Mac D here,” DeMarco said in the announcement. “In July we are bringing Five Easy Hot Dogs to the stage. Should be nice, should be different, hopefully, it will be special. Hope to see you there.”

Following a show in the Bay Area in January of 2022, Mac made a plan to road trip, opting to stay in motels or hotels or people’s houses, and to record in these places, too. If something wasn’t working, he would just keep on driving.

“I had my guitars with me, a bass, a weird little drum kit with a kick drum we sawed in half in Golden Gate Park, all the stands and cabling I’d need, a couple of mics, an old model D, and a TX7,” Mac says. “I wound up picking a bunch of stuff as I went as well, trying to keep it as travel friendly as possible though.”

All of the songs on Five Easy Hot Dogs were recorded and mixed in the corresponding city from each song title, and the tracklisting reflects the chronological order in which the songs were produced. “I didn’t ever have a sound in mind, or a theme or anything, I would just start recording. Luckily the collection of recordings from this period all shake hands, they have a present musical identity as a whole. I was in it while I was in it, and this is what came out of it, just the way it was.”

Visit Mac DeMarco’s official website for tour dates and more information.