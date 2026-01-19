Madden Metcalf Signs With MCA and Freddy Wexler

Cover: Courtesy of MCA

The rising country musician Madden Metcalf has signed with MCA and Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Freddy Wexler. The announcement arrives with a new single from Madden, “Like My Hometown,” a love song that uses the language of home to describe knowing someone completely (“‘Cause I know you like my own backyard/Like the one good bar when the home games start”).

The move follows a period of focused development led by Wexler (Billy Joel, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande), whose cross-genre work has helped shape Madden’s artistic direction and sharpen his identity as a songwriter and performer.

“Madden has all the things you can’t teach—great instincts, authenticity, charisma, star power,” Wexler says. “He’s also someone with an infectious sense of gratitude. It makes you want to move a mountain for him. I’m incredibly excited to work with MCA as we help Madden build something real and lasting.”

Like My Hometown

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The twenty-year old Madden was raised in Panacea, Florida, a fishing town with less than a thousand residents. His family has lived there for four generations, and Madden spent early mornings on the crab boat and late nights working at a local restaurant. His music thrives on small-town grit, Gulf Coast roots, and a healthy diet of Johnny Cash, Jimmy Buffett, and Kenny Chesney.

“I still can’t believe that a Gulf Coast kid from a small fishing town of about a thousand people gets an opportunity like this,” Madden says. “I’m just incredibly thankful to God, to my family, to my team, and to everyone who’s been with me from the start.”

Last fall, on his 20th birthday, Metcalf shared his debut single, “IDWK.” “Like My Hometown” ushers in a new era for Madden. In spring 2026, he will release the Saltwater Southern EP, which blends modern country hooks with emotionally grounded storytelling inspired by his Gulf Coast upbringing.

“Madden has a clear voice and uncommon level of conviction for someone so early in his career,” says Mike Harris, President & CEO of MCA. “His music reflects real life, real place, and real identity — and that’s the foundation of what makes an artist stand out. We’re proud to be his label home and help amplify what he’s building.”

Listen to Madden Metcalf’s “Like My Hometown” now.