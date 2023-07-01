Maddie & Tae Celebrate Friendship On New Song ‘Heart They Didn’t Break’

Maddie & Tae 'Heart They Didn’t Break' artwork: Mercury Nashville

Maddie & Tae have released their new song “Heart They Didn’t Break,” which is now available to stream and download. It was written by Benjy Davis, Anna Vaus, and Ryan Beaver, and produced by Corey Crowder.

The track is a reflection of true friendship, on which the CMA Award-winning duo take turns on lead vocals and add their signature harmonies. They have described it as the “soul sister” to their triple platinum-certified 2019 hit “Die From A Broken Heart.” “Our friendship has gotten us through so many phases of life,” say Maddie Font & Taylor Kerr. “We feel like this song captures that sentiment so beautifully, and we are excited to share it.”

Maddie & Tae - Heart They Didn't Break (Official Audio Video)

Reviewing the song for Nash News, Lesley Janes calls it “an empowering song about friendship that many didn’t know they needed to hear…the simple yet poetic song fills a hole that many have felt in their time while being grateful for their loved ones.”

Taste Of Country adds: “The first verse of ‘Heart They Didn’t Break’ finds Maddie Marlow telling of a friend who drops everything to drive 200 miles to be with her. The second introduces Tae Dye as lead vocalist. She sings from the same perspective, so both women are showing appreciation to the other for being there, as opposed to one answering the other’s call.” The review describes Crowder’s production as “a sparse, acoustic arrangement that allows the vocals to shine.”

Maddie & Tae’s current tour takes them to Sidney, NY tonight (July1) as part of the the inaugural Southern Tier Music Festival, which starts at 2pm local time and takes place at Sidney Municipal Airport. The bill also features Restless Road, Cassidy Lynn, and others. Tomorrow, the duo play Hampton Beach, NH., and on July 4 at 8pm ET, they will perform live from Washington, D.C. as part of PBS’ “A Capitol Fourth.” They currently have dates on sale until August 12, when they play the Uptown Theater in Kansas.

Buy or stream “Heart They Didn’t Break.”