Marvin Gaye’s ‘I Want You’ Gets The M+M Mix Treatment

Marvin Gaye

Marvin’s Gaye’s soul-infused “I Want You,” a celebration of his love for his soon-to-be-second wife, Janis Hunter, is now available in a full remix treatment from John Morales, one of the godfathers of the remix. ‘I Want You: The John Morales M+M Mixes’, is out now via Motown/UMe, and includes two previously unreleased bonus mixes.

Morales’ “I Want You (Main Mix)” first dropped as a European-only vinyl exclusive a few years ago and became an in-demand playlist track, quietly amassing over 10 million plays on YouTube, but has not had an official Motown/UMe EP release until now. Two previously unreleased mixes, the “M+M Breakdown Mix” and the “M+M Pianopella Mix,” are included. The cover art is taken from the original LP cover, an iconic painting in Late Renaissance style by Ernie Barnes that continues to be a widely recognized image and a staple in the Black community.

Jan Gaye says: “‘I Want You’ is a timeless phrase spoken or sung in every language. If not that, then we have thought it or felt it. Or all of the above. We are now gifted with these musical treats from John Morales as a testament to the power of love and passion in this song. Marvin had mastered the art of interpretation and lends his heart and soul, body and spirit to Leon’s lyrics and melodies.

I Want You (John Morales M+M Main Mix)

“The entire I Want You album is very personal to me. I was privileged to watch and listen as it was recorded. I am forever thankful for all involved. I’m sure Marvin, Leon, T-Boy and Art Stewart are pleased and Leon’s love, Carol, and I have more to cherish.”

“I’m really excited about the whole project and the way it came together,” Morales says. “’I Want You” has always been one my favorite Marvin Gaye songs, so when I was able to listen to all his isolated vocal tracks, I realized there was so much more to it – and I wanted to give listeners a multi-dimensional experience.”

Written by Leon Ware, who also produced the original track, and Arthur “T-Boy” Ross, brother of Diana Ross, “I Want You” stands as one of Marvin’s most popular singles. First released in 1976, it was a No. 1 smash on the Hot Selling Soul Singles chart, reached number fifteen on Billboard Hot 100, and became a disco hit, peaking in the top ten on the Disco Singles Chart. The album of the same name was a No. 1 Soul LP and no. 4 on Billboard’s Top 200.

Interpolations and sampling of the track has fueled its longevity. Most recently, it was prominently sampled in Kendrick Lamar’s, “The Heart Part 5.” It has also been covered, sampled, or paid homage in songs by Madonna feat. Massive Attack, Ice Cube, Three 6 Mafia, Alicia Keys, Too Short, Mary J. Blige, Robin Thicke, The Pet Shop Boys, and many more.

John Morales and Sergio Munzabai were the original ‘M+M,’ whose mixes of songs by DeBarge, the Temptations, Tina Turner, Maze feat. Frankie Beverly, Jocelyn Brown, and hundreds of others became not just the hit versions but are revered in the remix community. Following Munzabai’s death, Morales has continued the ‘M+M’ legacy, leading the esteemed Guardian newspaper to call him “a true master of the craft.”

