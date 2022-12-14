‘Master Of Puppets’ Emote From Metallica Added To ‘Fortnite’

Metallica - Photo: NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Metallica’s iconic hit “Master Of Puppets” is featured as an emote in the popular video game Fortnite. Interested players can purchase this emote from the Item Shop.

Shop the best of Metallica’s discography on vinyl and more.

According to Gamespot, the “Master Of Puppets” emote costs 500 V-Bucks, or about $3.50, and plays a segment of the song. The first person to do the emote will be portrayed as playing on the guitar in front of the microphone. Up to three others can join in on the performance without having to have purchased the emote themselves, hopping in on drums, second guitar, and bass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, the band unveiled behind the scenes footage from the music video for their new single “Lux Æterna.” The visual includes clips of the band interacting with the director, designing the set, and performing the new song. The track is the first song from their forthcoming album 72 Seasons.

At the end of last month, the band and Wolverine announced a brand new collaboration. In celebration of Giving Tuesday, Wolverine, the 139-year-old boot and clothing brand, and Metallica Scholars, the major workforce education initiative within Metallica’s foundation All Within My Hands joined forces for the third consecutive year to fund trade education programs for the next generation of skilled workers. This launch introduced collectible artwork from Brandon Heart, the talent behind the Metallica artwork showcased to benefit All Within My Hands in previous projects.

The Wolverine x Metallica Scholars collection features a new co-branded shirt-jacket, hooded sweatshirt, graphic tee, and knit beanie, as well as the return of the Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Hellcat UltraSpring work boot in soft toe and safety toe.

Wolverine is donating 50% of sales from this limited-edition collection to Metallica Scholars to help more people forge their own paths in the skilled trades.

Pre-order 72 Seasons.