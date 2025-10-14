Max Roach’s ‘Percussion Bitter Sweet’ Gets Verve Vault Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

Percussion Bitter Sweet, originally released in 1961 on Mercury Records, is one of Max Roach’s most politically charged and musically expansive recordings. The album is set to be reissued on all-analog 180-gram vinyl in December, as part of the Verve Vault Series.

Recorded over two days in September 1960 at Universal Studios in Chicago, Percussion Bitter Sweet reflects Roach’s deepening engagement with themes of social justice and Pan-African identity. The ensemble features trumpeter Tommy Turrentine, tenor saxophonist Clifford Jordan, and tuba innovator Ray Draper, alongside Roach’s own commanding blend of cymbal textures, mallets, and explosive rhythmic detail. The inclusion of vocalist Abbey Lincoln — Roach’s artistic and political partner at the time — adds urgency and emotional power to the project’s most pointed statements.

While not formally structured as a suite, the album’s six tracks move fluidly between spiritual lament, militant swing, and improvisational abstraction. The opening piece, “Garvey’s Ghost,” sets the tone with Afro-Caribbean rhythmic undercurrents, while “Mendacity” takes aim at hypocrisy with biting horn lines and Lincoln’s dramatic delivery. Elsewhere, “Mama” and “Praise for a Martyr” explore personal and collective grief through dynamic interplay and modal intensity.

The Verve Vault Series presents all-analog 180-gram vinyl reissues of essential albums from the Verve, Impulse!, Mercury, and associated catalogs. Mastered by Ryan K. Smith from the original analog tapes and pressed at Optimal, each release combines exceptional audio fidelity with meticulous attention to detail — from mastering to jacket reproduction. The series aims to highlight both iconic titles and overlooked gems from the 1950s through the 1970s.

Previous releases in the series include Sonny Side Up by Dizzy Gillespie and The Composer of Desafinado Plays by Antonio Carlos Jobim, both released in October.

