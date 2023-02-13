Maxo Announces New Album ‘Even God Has A Sense Of Humor’

Maxo, ‘Even God Has A Sense of Humor’ - Photo: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Maxo has announced that Even God Has a Sense of Humor, the long-awaited follow up to his critically acclaimed 2019 album, Lil Big Man. will arrive in a little over a week on Maxo’s 28th birthday, February 22.

To coincide with the announcement of the release date, Maxo has released the second offering from the album with “Free!,” produced by Dev Morrison. The new song arrives with a music video directed by Vincent Haycock who also helmed the video for the previously released album single “48,” which was produced by Madlib and features longtime Maxo collaborator Pink Siifu.

Maxo - Free!

Even God Has a Sense of Humor, a tribute to the mercurial nature of life, finds the rapper born Maxamillian Allen earnest, full-hearted, and lyrically agile. His delivery punches as he poetically unpacks the trials and blessings that have marked the last three years since Lil Big Man, his stirring and meditative debut album. “Life is always gonna be life-ing,” Maxo says, speaking to the spiritual lessons that inspired this new project and an album process that has revealed to him the many ways in which he’s divinely protected.

Maxo’s writing process has always been rooted in imagery, observation, and capturing moments. Growing up in Southern California, Maxo spent a lot of time combing through old family photo albums, some of whose contents have become the artwork for prior releases.

But his fascination with visual mementos is less about nostalgia or remembering, and more about exploring concepts of growth, healing, and cycles. His artistry is intentional and deeply sensitive: “If I’m not feeling it, I’m not gonna record.” While his past records openly grappled with emotional turbulence, anger and depression, EGHASOH is Maxo’s acceptance stage: “I can’t really judge nothing. I can’t sit up and be mad at s__t because everything is, everything is kind of coexisting,” he says.

