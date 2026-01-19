Medeski Martin & Wood’s ‘Tonic’ Receives Blue Note Series Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Medeski Martin & Wood’s Tonic is joining the roster of jazz albums included in Blue Note Records’ Classic Vinyl series. The live album was recorded at the Tonic music venue in New York City in 1999 and was released the following year.

The American jazz fusion band returned to their acoustic format — piano, bass, and drums — for the recording in front of a 150-person audience. The intimate set featured the trio’s originals alongside covers of Lee Morgan’s “Afrique,” Bud Powell’s “Buster Rides Again,” John Coltrane’s “Your Lady,” and their rendition of the 1960s rock standard “Hey Joe,” most notably sung by Jimi Hendrix.

Medeski Martin & Wood formed in 1991, featuring John Medeski on keyboards, Billy Martin on drums, and Chris Wood on bass. The band is known for its avant-garde approach to jazz, often incorporating funk and hip-hop into its take on the genre. The band members first jammed together at Village Gate, a popular New York jazz club. In 1992, they released their debut album Notes from the Underground. Medeski Martin & Wood were signed to Blue Note Records from 1998 to 2005, and experimented even further with electronic sounds during this time. The band’s last release was 2018’s Omnisphere live album, recorded alongside the Alarm Will Sound orchestra.

Tonic’s Blue Note Classic Vinyl Edition, pressed on 180g vinyl, is set for a March 20 release. Blue Note’s Classic Vinyl Reissue series is curated by Cem Kurosman and features all-analog 180g vinyl reissues from Blue Note’s storied catalog, mastered by Kevin Gray from the original master tapes and manufactured at Optimal. The 2026 lineup includes classics from Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Joe Henderson, Donald Byrd, Freddie Hubbard, Lee Morgan, Horace Silver, Hank Mobley, Lou Donaldson, and more.

