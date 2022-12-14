Meechy Darko Recruits Flatbush Zombies And Col3trane For ‘Sliders’

Meechy Darko, ‘Sliders’ - Photo: Loma Vista Recordings (Courtesy of Grandstand Media)

Meechy Darko has released “Sliders,” a new single featuring Flatbush Zombies and Col3trane, produced by Powers Pleasant, JULiA LEWiS, and Callan.

The breezy track is his first since the release of his critically acclaimed debut album, Gothic Luxury, out now via Loma Vista Recordings. Regarding the new single, he explains, “Wanted to release a fun song with my brothers before the year was done…Since you think all my music is scary, how’s this for a change?”

Meechy Darko - Sliders ft. feat. Flatbush Zombies, Col3trane (Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Last week, Meechy shared a new video for “PRADA U,” taken from the aforementioned Gothic Luxury. Meech is currently on tour in Europe supporting Joey Bada$$, and recently appeared on HEALTH’s remix of Korn’s “Worst Is On Its Way” alongside Danny Brown, which The FADER described as “laced with venom.” In the Jagger Corcione directed video for “PRADA U,” the camera follows Meech through a day in the life in a Grand Theft Auto-esque universe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Meech shared SOMEWHAT THERAPEUTIC, an intimate and raw interview where he opens up for the first time about his relationship with his late father, and the impact his killing had in 2020 at the hands of Miami PD. Meech discusses how he processes grief, the burden he feels when sharing it with others, and his hesitancy to convey it through his music.