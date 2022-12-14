ADVERTISEMENT
Meechy Darko Recruits Flatbush Zombies And Col3trane For ‘Sliders’

The track was produced by Powers Pleasant, JULiA LEWiS, and Callan.

Meechy Darko, ‘Sliders’ - Photo: Loma Vista Recordings (Courtesy of Grandstand Media)
Meechy Darko, ‘Sliders’ - Photo: Loma Vista Recordings (Courtesy of Grandstand Media)

Meechy Darko has released “Sliders,” a new single featuring Flatbush Zombies and Col3trane, produced by Powers Pleasant, JULiA LEWiS, and Callan.

The breezy track is his first since the release of his critically acclaimed debut album, Gothic Luxury, out now via Loma Vista Recordings. Regarding the new single, he explains, “Wanted to release a fun song with my brothers before the year was done…Since you think all my music is scary, how’s this for a change?”

Meechy Darko - Sliders ft. feat. Flatbush Zombies, Col3trane (Audio)

Last week, Meechy shared a new video for “PRADA U,” taken from the aforementioned Gothic Luxury. Meech is currently on tour in Europe supporting Joey Bada$$, and recently appeared on HEALTH’s remix of Korn’s “Worst Is On Its Way” alongside Danny Brown, which The FADER described as “laced with venom.” In the Jagger Corcione directed video for “PRADA U,” the camera follows Meech through a day in the life in a Grand Theft Auto-esque universe.

Last month, Meech shared SOMEWHAT THERAPEUTIC, an intimate and raw interview where he opens up for the first time about his relationship with his late father, and the impact his killing had in 2020 at the hands of Miami PD. Meech discusses how he processes grief, the burden he feels when sharing it with others, and his hesitancy to convey it through his music.

Upon release, Gothic Luxury was paired with the first episode of EVERYBODY EATS, a roundtable discussion between Meechy Darko, Denzel Curry, and executive producer Dot Da Genius. This first installment of the three-course series explores Meech and Denzel’s family ties, the making of “Lost Souls” (originally intended for Denzel’s own album Melt My Eyez See Your Future), Meech and Dot Da Genius’ first encounter, how Denzel earned a production credit on Gothic Luxury, and more.

For Meechy, who is one third of Brooklyn’s critically acclaimed hip hop group Flatbush Zombies, stepping out of his comfort zone to create this extremely personal debut was a fait accompli decided for him by external forces, after the killing of his father in early 2020 at the hands of the Miami police.

Buy or stream “Sliders.”

