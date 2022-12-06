Meechy Darko Shares Music Video For ‘Prada U’

Meechy Darko, ‘Prada U’ - Photo: Courtesy of Loma Vista Recordings/Grandstand Media

Meechy Darko has shared a new video for “PRADA U,” taken from his critically acclaimed debut album, Gothic Luxury, out now via Loma Vista Recordings.

Meech is currently on tour in Europe supporting Joey Bada$$, and recently appeared on HEALTH’s remix of Korn’s “Worst Is On Its Way” alongside Danny Brown, which The FADER described as “laced with venom.” In the Jagger Corcione directed video for “PRADA U,” the camera follows Meech through a day in the life in a Grand Theft Auto-esque universe.

Meechy Darko - PRADA U (Official Music Video)

Last month, Meech shared SOMEWHAT THERAPEUTIC, an intimate and raw interview where he opens up for the first time about his relationship with his late father, and the impact his killing had in 2020 at the hands of Miami PD. Meech discusses how he processes grief, the burden he feels when sharing it with others, and his hesitancy to convey it through his music.

Upon release, Gothic Luxury was paired with the first episode of EVERYBODY EATS, a roundtable discussion between Meechy Darko, Denzel Curry, and executive producer Dot Da Genius. This first installment of the three-course series explores Meech and Denzel’s family ties, the making of “Lost Souls” (originally intended for Denzel’s own album Melt My Eyez See Your Future), Meech and Dot Da Genius’ first encounter, how Denzel earned a production credit on Gothic Luxury, and more.

For Meechy, who is one third of Brooklyn’s critically acclaimed hip hop group Flatbush Zombies, stepping out of his comfort zone to create this extremely personal debut was a fait accompli decided for him by external forces, after the killing of his father in early 2020 at the hands of the Miami police.

Working with Dot Da Genius shook up his usual creative process, resulting in an album that includes drawn-out piano intros and laid-back funk melding with dark mini-symphonies. There’s a through line of brutal honesty and catharsis that continues to find Meechy Darko among the rawest and most candid rappers in the game.

