Megadeth Announces One-Off Canadian Show In Caesars Windsor

Having already completed a coast-to-coast spring tour of Canada, Megadeth will be returning to the country for a new Ontario performance set for the fall. In September, Dave Mustaine and co. will play the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor as part of a small run of theater shows that month.

Following the band’s summer of European festival dates, the lone Canadian stop on their September trek comes at Caesars Windsor on September 21, with support from Biohazard.

Tickets for Megadeth’s Caesar’s Windsor engagement go on sale to the public July 14 at 10 a.m. local time, following a series of presales.

Earlier this year, Megadeth reunited with guitarist Marty Friedman for the first time in over two decades at a performance in Japan.

“Marty and I have remained friends over 23 years, since we last played together. However, I hear his music every night, and he still is among the top guitar players I’ve ever heard. This is an amazing treat for the fans, as well as myself. I am going to enjoy this as much as the fans are, and I’m sure many of you will catch me sneaking a peek during Marty’s appearance. Domo arigato, Marty-San!” Dave Mustaine said in a statement issued at the time.

The show with Friedman was Megadeth’s first ever performance at Japan’s legendary Budokan. For those unable to be in the country for the historic moment in rock history, a global livestream of the fully-live performance was streamed worldwide. The show was then rebroadcast so fans around the world can watch at a more convenient time. Following that, the show was available to watch on-demand for two days.

Last September, Megadeth released the highly anticipated The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! to both fan and critical acclaim. The album debuted at the top of the charts during its first week of sales, taking the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 as well as number ones on Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Album, Top Rock Albums, and Top Hard Rock Albums.

