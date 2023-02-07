Megadeth Announces ‘They Only Come Out At Night’ Budokan Livestream

Megadeth - Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Megadeth has announced a one-off global livestream from the legendary Budokan arena in Tokyo, Japan on February 27.

Produced by Driift & Wowow, the fully-live performance will be streamed worldwide at 6.00 pm Tokyo-time (JST) / 9:00 am London (GMT). The show will then be re-broadcast so fans around the world can watch at a more convenient time. Following that, the show will be available to watch on-demand for 2 days.

“To all our fans and friends in Japan! I am so excited to return to and to finally play the world famous Budokan. Be part of history, and I’ll see you there!” says Dave Mustaine.

Fans will be treated to virtual VIP access to the band as part of Megadeth’s entourage. Follow the band as they land in Japan and go sightseeing and explore the beauty of the country, all leading into the band’s live performance at the world’s famous Budokan where they will be performing classic tracks such as “Sweating Bullets” from 1992’s double platinum release, Countdown To Extinction, “Hanger 18” from the Grammy-nominated album Rust In Peace, as well as tracks from their current album, The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead!, including the Grammy-nominated single, “We’ll Be Back.”

Stream at the following times:

Live Show: 9am GMT / 6pm JST

Re-Broadcast #1: 7pm GMT / 8pm CET

Re-Broadcast #2: 8pm EST

Re-Broadcast #3: 8pm PST

Tickets grant access to the livestream, all re-broadcasts, and the 2-day on-demand viewing period. Livestream tickets are on sale now.

In September, Megadeth released the highly anticipated The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! to both fan and critical acclaim. The album debuted at the top of the charts during its first week of sales, taking the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 as well as number ones on Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Album, Top Rock Albums, and Top Hard Rock Albums.

The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! is the highest charting Megadeth album of all time around the world, also notching No.1 in Finland, No. 2 in Australia, Poland, Switzerland and Scotland, No.3 in the UK, and more. Megadeth also received their 13th Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance for the song “We’ll Be Back” from the album at this year’s 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

