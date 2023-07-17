Watch Megadeth Drummer Dirk Verbeuren Create Drum Track For The Killers’ ‘Mr. Brightside’

Dirk Verbeuren - Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren performed his own take on The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” after hearing the track for the very first time.

For a Drumeo series on YouTube, Verbeuren was assigned the task of listening to the song without drums, before recreating the performance through his own interpretation. During the initial listening, the Drumeo staff was shocked that Verbeuren had never heard the pop-rock staple. Check out the whole video below.

Megadeth Drummer Hears "Mr. Brightside" For The First Time

After listening to the original version, Verbeuren said: “Bada__. I have to say, I can see why it’s a classic. It’s a killer song. I can totally see how that would rule on stage and people would go crazy. Great drum parts, very well balanced.”

Last week, Verbeuren’s band Megadeth announced a fall tour with the reunited classic lineup of Biohazard for the East Coast shows, which take place in September. The announcement followed a recently confirmed showat Caesars Windsor in Ontario, Canada.

The shows include an Atlantic City, NJ date on September 17 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. Tickets to that and all dates are on-sale now.

Last September, Megadeth released the highly anticipated The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! to both fan and critical acclaim. The album debuted at the top of the charts during its first week of sales, taking the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 as well as number ones on Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Album, Top Rock Albums, and Top Hard Rock Albums.

Megadeth is about to kick off a series of summer festival shows in Europe in Katowice, Poland, on July 23. On August 13, Dave Mustaine and company play at Bloodstock Open Air Festival at Catton Park, Walton on Trent in the UK.

