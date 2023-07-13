Megadeth Announces Fall 2023 US Dates With Biohazard

Megadeth - Photo: Travis Shinn

Having announced a show in Caesars Windsor in Ontario, Canada, earlier this week, Megadeth has now confirmed a string of new US tour dates leading up to their sets at the Aftershock and Louder Than Life festivals. They’ll be joined by the reunited classic lineup of Biohazard for the East Coast shows, which take place in September. You can check out the two bands’ itineraries below.

The shows include an Atlantic City, NJ date on September 17 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. Tickets to that and all dates go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 AM EDT, with various presales happening now. Visit Megadeth’s official website for further information.

The original lineup of Biohazard — bassist-vocalist Evan Seinfeld, guitarist-vocalist Billy Graziadei, guitarist Bobby Hambel and drummer Danny Schuler — played their first show together in over a decade in June, coming together onstage at the Jamey Jasta-resurrected Milwaukee Metal Fest.

Last September, Megadeth released the highly anticipated The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! to both fan and critical acclaim. The album debuted at the top of the charts during its first week of sales, taking the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 as well as number ones on Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Album, Top Rock Albums, and Top Hard Rock Albums.

Megadeth is about to kick off a series of summer festival shows in Europe in Katowice, Poland, on July 23. On August 13, Dave Mustaine and company play at Bloodstock Open Air Festival at Catton Park, Walton on Trent in the UK.

Megadeth and Biohazard play the following North American dates:

Sep 15, 2023 Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course Grantville, PA

Sep 16, 2023 Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino Ledyard, CT

Sep 17, 2023 Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ

Sep 21, 2023 The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor Windsor, ON

Sep 23, 2023 Plymouth Motor Speedway Plymouth, IN

