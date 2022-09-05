Megadeth Record Judas Priest Cover For BBC’s ‘Rock Show With Johnnie Walker’

Megadeth - Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine was the featured guest on BBC’s ‘The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker’ during the ‘Rock God’ segment, which you can check out here. Dave picked Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton and stated about his choice, saying “I had no idea how much Glenn Tipton and Judas Priest had influenced my guitar playing until I recently covered “Delivering The Goods” with my band and got to go over all those guitar riffs again. It was really revealing to me how much Glenn’s playing had influenced me.”

He continued: “Where did I first hear about Judas Priest? I can’t remember exactly — I think it was my brother-in-law’s little brother. But I did get my own copy of Sad Wings Of Destiny. And I remember when I was living with my mom and we moved in with my middle sister — I have three older sisters — and she was married to a police officer that was the chief of police in a city called Stanton in California in the United States. And he walked into his house and heard Priest blaring in the bedroom I was sharing with their son. That was the first time I ever stood up for metal. And when he stomped out, you know what I did? I put the record back on.”

Mustaine originally revealed that Megadeth recorded a Judas Priest cover for an as-yet-undisclosed Amazon project during an interview last month with Meltdown of Detroit’s WRIF radio station.

Regarding how he and his bandmates approached the recording of the track, the Megadeth leader said: “We went and listened to the song and charted out the performance. And going into that kind of micromanaging of the song, that minutiae production, we started to see a lot of things in the song where it seemed like there was no guide for the song. So we did everything the way that we do our recordings. And I believe it got a little more straightforward with the riffing and everything.”

Megadeth’s new album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, was released on September 2 via UMe. It features twelve new tracks on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners.

The record is also available as a limited deluxe edition 2LP, 12-track album pressed on 180g black vinyl housed in a numbered gatefold jacket with a 12×24 lyrics/credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph, and a bonus 7-inch featuring “We’ll Be Back” and the unreleased B-side “The Conjuring (Live).” The limited deluxe edition can only be purchased via Megadeth’s official online store, through Sound of Vinyl, and uDiscover.

