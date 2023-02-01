Megadeth, Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, And More Set For Inkcarceration Music And Tattoo Festival

Megadeth - Photo: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival returns July 14-16 and will feature an all-star rock and metal lineup led by headliners Slipknot, Megadeth, and Limp Bizkit, plus more than 65 tattoo artists and haunted attractions, all held at the historic grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory (made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption), located in Mansfield, Ohio.

In addition to the headliners, the three-day weekend will offer performances from Pantera, Volbeat, Lamb Of God, Bush, In This Moment, Highly Suspect, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Motionless In White, Coal Chamber, and many more. SiriusXM’s Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin will return as the festival “Warden” to host the weekend.

The event continues the ongoing partnership of America’s largest independent festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents and the creators of Inkcarceration, who together produce an event like no other. Passes for both 2021 and 2022 sold out within weeks of the festival announcements, leading to record-breaking crowds of over 75,000 people each year. Fans are encouraged to buy early for 2023 to reserve their spot.

“We’re celebrating our fifth anniversary with a killer lineup representing each year of Inkcarceration, as well as over 50 bands who are new to the festival,” says Dan Janssen, General Manager and Co-Creator of Inkcarceration. “This year is all about serving an incredible experience to our fans that show up for us year after year, and we can’t wait to celebrate together with them in July!”

In addition to enjoying the diverse music lineup, fans will be able to partake in the onsite tattoo convention and book appointments with more than 65 artists. Nightly tattoo competitions will be hosted by musician and Big Brother alum Jenncity and judges will be tattoo artists Caleb Neff, Brian Adamson, and Mat Helton. Onsite, there will also be gourmet food, a wide selection of beverages, camping, and the return of the award-winning Haunted House attraction Blood Prison for additional purchase.

Visit Inkcarceration’s official website for more information.