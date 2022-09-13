Megadeth Unveils ‘Rattleheads’ NFT Collection

Megadeth - Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

On Dave Mustaine’s 61st birthday, thrash metal pioneers Megadeth have entered the Web3 space with an NFT collection.

“Rattleheads” is a generative art collection pulling from nearly 40 years of the band’s classic themes and imagery. The collection is based on Megadeth’s skeletal mascot Vic Rattlehead.

Produced by Five To One Collective in partnership with Upper Echelon Studios, the collection is inspired by Megadeth’s long-standing Cyber Army fan club and features militaristic “mission deployment mechanics” alongside vast additional utility to be revealed in future updates.

Says Mustaine: “As long as Megadeth has been a band, I’ve ensured that we were leading the charge. Our ﬁrst album set the standard for thrash metal. We were the ﬁrst band to have a website. Our fan club Cyber Army was started in 1994. Our 2016 album Dystopia came with a full Virtual Reality experience. And now with the rise of Web3 technology and its ability to directly connect us with our fans–this moment is perfect for Megadeth. It allows the ultimate connection with our community and with none other than the almighty Vic Rattlehead as our standard-bearer.”

Megadeth’s new album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, sold 48,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No.3 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marks the band’s eighth top 10-charting album.

Of The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!’s 48,000 units earned for the week, album sales comprise 45,000, SEA units comprise 3,000 and TEA units.

Megadeth’s previous top 10 entries on the Billboard 200 were Countdown to Extinction(No. 2, 1992), Youthanasia (No. 4, 1994), Cryptic Writings (No. 10, 1997), United Abominations (No. 8, 2007), Endgame (No. 9, 2009), Super Collider (No. 6, 2013) and Dystopia (No. 3, 2016).

The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! arrived on September 2 via UMe. The LP consolidates a furious return to form that began with the Grammy-winning “Dystopia”, while pushing forward musically and marking frontman Dave Mustaine’s recent triumph over throat cancer.

