Melody Gardot And Philippe Powell Add Strings For ‘Entre Eux Deux’ EP

Melody Gardot and Philippe Powell - Photo: Franco Tettamanti

Vocal jazz stylist Melody Gardot reunites with French composer and pianist Philippe Powell for the EP Entre eux deux: The Paris Sessions, out now via Decca Records. It features hand-picked selections from their successful 2022 collaboration Entre eux deux, in new versions with string arrangements.

The songs on the new EP chosen by Gardot and Powell are “This Foolish Heart Could Love You,” which Jazzwise hailed as a “standard-in-the-making”; “Perhaps You’ll Wonder Why”; “Darling Fare Thee Well”; and “Samba Em Prelúdio.” which pays tribute to, and revisits the legacy of, Powell’s father, the Brazilian composer, and guitarist Baden Powell.

This Foolish Heart Could Love You (The Paris Sessions)

The arrangements have been overseen by the celebrated pianist, composer, and arranger Alan Broadbent, whose credits include such major figures in jazz as Charlie Haden, Diana Krall, and Natalie Cole. The songs also feature the violinists Astghik Vardanyan and Gohar Papoyan and violist Astghik Gazhoyan, all members of the National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia, and Armenian-born musician-producer Artyom Manukyan on cello. This distinguished ensemble also went on the road with Gardot for the 2022 tour that was named after the album.

“We’re thrilled to be working with such an incredible team of musicians and collaborators,” says Gardot. “We wanted to create something special for our fans to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Entre eux deux, and we couldn’t be happier with the results. Press releases are boring. Just listen to it…”

Adds Powell: “In Paris, during the rehearsals, the stunning musical encounter with these four incredible artists took place. They came from Yerevan, during a time when the Armenians were suffering the effects of a war that continues to this day. Yet, from the first notes played together, the songs we had written were suddenly reinvented with their hope, love, and strength. At each concert, this expression became deeper, and the music was renewed. Through this recording, we had the chance to capture this musical communion. We hope it will touch your hearts.”

In a banner year that saw the release of Entre eux deux as her sixth studio album and first duo collaboration, 2022 also saw Gardot receive the prestigious Chevalier in the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, the highest cultural accolade in France. Her extensive tour included five sellout shows in Paris, and she is now preparing for a new global tour to run from June into early 2024, with multiple runs in North America and Europe. Full tour dates and ticket information are at her website.

Buy or stream Entre eux deux: The Paris Sessions.