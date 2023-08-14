Metallica’s ‘All Within My Hands’ Makes Substantial Donation To Maui Wildfire Relief

Metallica - Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV

Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation has donated $200,000 to support the response and provide relief to those affected by the deadly wildfires that recently swept across the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Wildfires that started last Tuesday (August 8) and moved quickly across the island of Maui have ravaged the historic town of Lahaina. Burning out neighborhoods and obliterating communities, at least 55 people are believed to have died, making this the deadliest wildfire in the US in five years. These fires are reportedly the product of a confluence of weather conditions: dry vegetation, low humidity, and the vigorous winds of Hurricane Dora fanning the flames.

With strong ties to the Hawaiian Islands, the All Within My Hands board voted swiftly to approve a $200,000 grant for the Maui Strong Fund established through the Hawai’i Community Foundation (HCF). The Maui Strong Fund is providing resources that can be deployed quickly, focusing on rapid response and recovery for the disastrous wildfires still occurring on Maui.

All Within My Hands was established in 2017 by Metallica to invest in the people and places that have supported the band. The Organization also permits fans to engage in philanthropy and volunteerism. The Foundation is dedicated to creating sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. All expenses of the Foundation are covered by the band, the board, and a few special friends so that 100 percent of donations go to the organizations it supports.

Elsewhere in Metallica news, the band launched a new podcast “The Metallica Report” earlier this month. The new podcast broadcasts from the band’s Californian HQ and offers a weekly update on all things Metallica.

“The Metallica Report” will be hosted by Steffan Chirazi – whose history with Metallica spans from covering the band as journalist in the ’80s to his current role as editor of the band’s online mag, “So What!” – and Renée Richardson, director of philanthropy for the band’s All Within My Hands foundation, and well-known Bay Area radio personality.

