Metro Boomin Shares ‘Take Me Thru Dere’ Music Video

It may be October, but Metro Boomin is still in the midst of A Futuristic Summa. The producer has shared the music video for “Take Me Thru There,” a single from his latest mixtape featuring guest appearances from Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece, and DJ Spinz. The new video sees the rappers partying in a park, complete with some dance squads and a bounce house for the kids.

Metro Boomin’s latest mixtape, Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa (Hosted by DJ Spinz) arrived via Boominati Worldwide on August 1. For the project, the producer recruited a huge amount of talent to lend their voices, including Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, Lil Baby, T.I., and 21 Savage, among many more. Metro Boomin also extends his platform to up-and-coming female rappers BunnaB and YKNiece, and pays tribute to Young Scooter and Takeoff. Overall, the project is concerned with Metro Boomin’s hometown of Atlanta and all the other talented people that have come out of the city.

Metro Boomin - Take Me Thru Dere ft. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece, & DJ Spinz (Official Music Video)

A Futuristic Summa is also a deliberate throwback to an earlier era of Atlanta rap, when the scene began getting national and international attention in the early 2010. Though the title of the mixtape references the Futuristic Era, when rappers like Yung L.A. and J Money were the top names in the scene, Metro Boomin has also been more explicit about his desire to honor a bygone era of Atlanta hiphop. “IF YOU STARTED LISTENING TO RAP MUSIC IN 2017 THEN YOU MIGHT WANNA SIT THIS ONE OUT,” he posted on X a couple days after the album was released. “IF YOU NEVER WENT H&M, HOLLISTER, AMERICAN EAGLE, AEROPOSTALE (they had the best sales) THEN YOU MIGHT WANNA SIT THIS ONE OUT.”

Ahead of “Take Me Thru Dere,” Metro Boomin also shared a music video for “Slide,” which features Roscoe Dash. A Futuristic Summa is Metro Boomin’s first project since his two massive collaborative albums with Future in 2024: We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You.

