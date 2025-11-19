Metro Boomin’s ‘Trance’ Is Latest Song To Join Spotify’s Billions Club

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Metro Boomin’s “Trance,” which features guest verses from Young Thug and Travis Scott, has become the super producer’s latest single to join Spotify’s Billions Club. The track was originally included on Metro’s standout 2022 LP, HEROES & VILLAINS.

“Trance” marks the St. Louis native’s fifth entry into the Club, following “Too Many Nights,” which features Don Toliver and Future and was also included on HEROES & VILLAINS. Other songs to have reached the plateau include “Space Cadet” with Gunna, “Creepin’” with 21 Savage and The Weeknd, and “Ric Flair Drip” with Offset.

HEROES & VILLAINS became Metro’s third album to top the Billboard 200. It also included his highest-charting single to date with the aforementioned “Creepin’,” which reached No. 3 on the Hot 100.

Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, Young Thug - Trance (Visualizer)

While Metro Boomin is celebrating his latest song to eclipse one billion streams, he’s still in the midst of promoting his latest project, A Futuristic Summa. The album, which was released in October, is highlighted by singles like “Take Me Thru There,” which received the music video treatment last month. The clip features appearances from Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece, and DJ Spinz having fun in a park, complete with a number of dance squads and a bounce house for children.

A Futuristic Summa is also a throwback to an earlier era of Atlanta rap, when the scene began getting national and international attention in the early 2010s. Though the title of the mixtape references the Futuristic Era, when rappers like Yung L.A. and J Money were the biggest artists out of ATL, Metro Boomin has also been clear about his desire to honor a bygone era of Atlanta hiphop. “IF YOU STARTED LISTENING TO RAP MUSIC IN 2017 THEN YOU MIGHT WANNA SIT THIS ONE OUT,” he posted on X a few days after the album was released. “IF YOU NEVER WENT H&M, HOLLISTER, AMERICAN EAGLE, AEROPOSTALE (they had the best sales) THEN YOU MIGHT WANNA SIT THIS ONE OUT.”

