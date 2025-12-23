ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
MIKA Premieres ‘Immortal Love’ Music Video

The glittering dance track is the latest single from MIKA’s upcoming album ‘Hyperlove.’

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

MIKA’s effervescent new single now has a music video. “Immortal Love,” a glittering dance track from the international pop star’s forthcoming album Hyperlove, has been graced with a visual treatment from director Nick Bartleet. In the video, several identical versions of MIKA, clad in suit and tie, inhabit an office environment where the machinery is flickering along with the song’s percolating pulse.

“Immortal Love” was released earlier this month along with news of Hyperlove’s impending arrival. MIKA’s first English-language album since 2019’s My Name Is Michael Holbrook will be out Jan. 23 via Republic Records. The recent single “Modern Times,” which is part of the 15-song tracklist, also got a music video recently, directed by Rupert Höller and inspired by Charlie Chaplin.

MIKA - Immortal Love (Official Music Video)

Click to load video

MIKA says the material for Hyperlove began in front of the piano before expanding outward into vibrant, uptempo pop songs. He has compared the energy animating the new album to “the electricity that jumps between the plus and minus of a charge.” Further explaining the Hyperlove concept, he adds, “Hyper-love and hyper-living are about embracing that euphoria that helps you make sense of the world around you.” With that kind of description in mind, it’s unsurprising that “Immortal Love” serves as the new album’s closing track.

This spring, MIKA will support Hyperlove on the road via the Spinning Out North American Tour, which will hit major markets including New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more. Tickets for the tour are available now.

MIKA, born Michael Holbrook Penniman Jr., rose to international renown with the release of 2007 hit “Grace Kelly.” In addition to musical collaborations with stars like Pharrell Williams and Ariana Grande, MIKA is a well-known television personality with appearances on X Factor Italy, The Voice France, and his own variety show Stasera Casa Mika. I Love Beirut, the global benefit event he produced after the explosion in his native Beirut, raised over €1 million for relief efforts and reaching audiences in 106 countries in 2020.

Order Mika’s Hyperlove now.

