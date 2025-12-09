MIKA Releases Vibrant Single “Immortal Love” and Announces New Album

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Between the release of “Immortal Love” and the announcement of Hyperlove, MIKA fans have a lot to love this week. The international pop star has revealed details of his forthcoming LP and shared its vivacious new single, all of it setting the stage for what promises to be an electric 2026 tour.

Hyperlove, MIKA’s first English-language album since 2019’s My Name Is Michael Holbrook, will be out Jan. 23 via Republic Records. According to MIKA, the project explores the tension between the human and the digital, “the electricity that jumps between the plus and minus of a charge.” The Beirut-born singer-songwriter elaborates, “Hyper-love and hyper-living are about embracing that euphoria that helps you make sense of the world around you.”

MIKA - Immortal Love (Visualizer)

The new album features MIKA’s brand new single “Immortal Love,” which arrives this week on a wave of shimmering synths and a fizzy, hard-pounding dance beat. The track is partially inspired by MIKA’s 15-year-old golden retriever, who he credits as a longtime companion in his creative life. “It’s just immortal love / There’s just immortal love / We are immortal love,” he sings on the chorus.

The new album also includes the recent “Modern Times.” Described by MIKA as “a cathedral-like cry, for faith and spirit, resisting the grind and weight of life and the passing of time,” it was released on Halloween along with a Charlie Chaplin-inspired music video. Both new singles demonstrate MIKA’s renewed commitment to the piano as the core of his creative process; all songs from Hyperlove began with the instrument and were fleshed out with analog and vintage outboard gear.

A few weeks after dropping “Modern Times,” MIKA shared news of his Spinning Out North American Tour. Kicking off April 29 in Boston and concluding with a performance at Mexico City’s Tecate Emblema festival on May 16, the 11-date run also features stops in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more.

